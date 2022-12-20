Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update Makes Loadout Weapons Way Cheaper

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received a new update as of December 19 that significantly reduces the price of loadout weapons when purchased from Buy Stations. Just like its predecessor, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a live service game that is designed to receive frequent updates from the development team. Oftentimes these updates are implemented to address fan feedback, balancing issues, and bugs, but sometimes they make more substantial gameplay changes.

On December 14, Activision released the big Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Among other things, this big update added some new game modes for fans to try out, including the Rocket League-inspired Warzone Cup mode. Now yet another update has been released for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and it should be rolling out to fans of the game across all platforms starting today.

The most notable change in the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 December 19 update is the lowered cost of primary loadout weapons from Buy Stations. Prior to the update, it cost a whopping $5,000 to buy a loadout weapon from a Buy Station, which many felt was a ridiculously high price. After all, reviving a teammate in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 only costs $4,000, and that is far more significant, especially with how the battle royale has less emphasis on loadouts in general when compared to the first game. Upon downloading the update, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 primary loadout weapons will only cost $2,500.

While the focus is clearly on the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale, the December 19 update has also made some changes to Modern Warfare 2 as well, addressing bugs that impact both games. After downloading the update, Basilisk bullet spread issues should be fixed, as well as a problem where the Grass Ops skin for fan favorite character Gaz wasn’t showing up even after players had purchased it.

Various other issues have also been addressed in the latest update, but fans can expect far more substantial updates next year. Infinity Ward and Activision plan on supporting Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 for the long haul, with some reports going as far as to say that instead of a new Call of Duty release for 2023, MW2 will get an expansion instead. That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Call of Duty fans can download the new update and enjoy all the fixes.





GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.

Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.

Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.

Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..

Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.

Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000



BUG FIXES

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.

Below we’ve included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.

Gameplay

The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.

The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.

Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.

The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.

Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

