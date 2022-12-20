Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Could Use a Deeper Storage

For the most part, the DMZ mode featured within Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is about loot. Though some players will be focused on completing DMZ’s missions or looting the highly sought after weapon cases, the main hook of the mode is fighting through tough groups of enemies in hopes of getting better gear. However, only a bit of loot can be stored for use in future deployments, which is something that could be changed as the game moves out of its beta state.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

With loot being such a focus of DMZ, it is odd that gamers can only extract with some of it. Going forward, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 should expand its DMZ storage systems to accommodate for stockpiles of self revives, killstreaks, and so on. Though some balancing would be necessary to make sure players do not have an endless supply of items when they deploy, expanding the storage pools could motivate players to leave with more loot while also letting them drop in with extra gear if they are working on a tough mission.

RELATED: Blackout Fans Should Give Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode a Chance





How Expanded Storage Could Be Integrated Into Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Currently, when players extract from Al Mazrah, a vast majority of their loot is left behind before the next match begins. While players can extract with their weaponry, backpack, and armor, as well as one self revive, one killstreak, and keys, everything else is left behind. Items are converted into money which is then converted into XP, but more pressingly, if players escaped with an extra armor vest or self revive they are forced to leave it behind.

This is a shame, as players should be able to stockpile level 3 armor vests if they find multiple sets in their match or kill other Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players to obtain extras. If vests could be stored, as well as backpacks, players could be less frustrated when they are eliminated during a DMZ match. By carefully playing and building up a vault full of large backpacks and three-plate vests, gamers could set themselves up to recover quickly even when things go wrong.

Self revives and additional killstreaks could be other items worth stockpiling, as would Field Upgrades like Revive Pistols. Limiting players to just one of these items is an odd choice since they can store up to 20 contraband guns and keys. Giving players a general storage that holds 20 items would be a simple way to approach the concept, as gamers would have to decide whether they want a lot of field upgrades, streaks, self revives, backpacks, or armor vests. However, more could be done with this hypothetical storage.

Much like players can unlock new insured weapon slots by completing Tier 3 and Tier 5 mission chains in DMZ, Infinity Ward could give players a way to expand their general storage from 20 items to 40. This would reward longtime players and give newer gamers something else to work toward. To keep things from being too broken, perhaps items could decay over time if going unused or players could be limited to just a few extra backpacks and self revives.

As players get up higher into the challenge tiers, succeeding in DMZ’s missions becomes harder. Being able to drop in with additional self revives or extra items to sell for Warzone 2’s coveted money could make a big difference. In the game’s current state, players need to spend a match gearing back up if they fail, which can delay their mission progress. For those with limited time to play, making the most of each deployment is important, so letting gamers store backups of important items would be a welcome change.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is Salt in the Wound For Zombies Fans