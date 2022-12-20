Call of Duty: Warzone Desktop Wallpapers: 100+ Free HD Downloads

Call of Duty: Warzone has been taking the gaming world by storm since its release not long ago. And it’s no wonder why the latest iteration of the franchise is so popular; it’s action-packed, addictive, and really fun to trash-talk people in.

I would imagine that you’re here because you’re fiending for more action-pack images to remember the game by (at least when you’re not in the game or in the lobby). So let me oblige you!

Here is a massive list of our favorite Call of Duty: Warzone (Modern Warfare) desktop wallpapers which you can download completely for free thanks to the talented creators in the CoD community.

The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Wallpapers

If you’re anything like me, whenever you’re not actually playing the game, the next best thing is to be reminded of Call of Duty: Warzone, and there’s no better way to keep the battlefield at the forefront of your mind than by having it occupy real estate on your desktop or mobile device.

But the last thing you want is a f***ing lame image right?!

So let’s dive into the absolute, hands down, coolest Call of Duty: Warzone wallpapers the internet has to offer.

WALLPAPER CAVE (20+ Call of Duty WALLPAPERS)

CoD has always been a game about action, and if you’re looking to implant scenes and snippets from that action on your desktop, Wallpaper cave is the absolute best way to do it.

They offer a ton of HD images plucked directly from the most intense action CoD Warzone has to offer, allowing your nerves to stay on overdrive even when you’re our of the game.

If you’re hungry for more awesome desktop images, then keep scrolling!

ALPHACODERS (30+ Warzone WALLPAPERS)

What is best about Warzone, and all Call of Duty games, is how easy it is to team up with friends and play online together. If this game teaches you one lesson, it’s that life isn’t about whether or not you win the match, but the friends you shoot (in-game only of course) at along the way.

And AlphaCoders’ catalog of free desktop wallpapers features some awesome collections of crews, squads, and cliques that you do not want to f**k with to be a pleasant reminder about the battle brothers you’ve made in the foxholes.

If you’re hungry for more awesome desktop images, then keep scrolling!

PEAK PX (30+ CoD WALLPAPERS)

While CoD Warzone is all about mass combat and big firefights, at the end of the day it’s still a game about characters. Whether it’s the NPCs you come in contact with during the campaign or simply the decked-out people you fight alongside in matchmaking, the people in this game are memorable AF.

And if you want a reminder of the unique personalities that CoD has to offer, Peak PX’s wallpapers are the best in the game.

If you’re hungry for more awesome desktop images, then keep scrolling!

Best Call of Duty: Warzone Wallpapers On Reddit

The internet, despite all of its faults, is filled with some truly talented people, and oftentimes crowd sourcing images to use as your background and wallpapers can yield the most amazing results.

And while you could spend hours, even days, digging around Reddit for the dopest, sickest, most undiscovered Cod wallpapers to use…

We’d rather have you playing matches, getting headshots, and building silly stuff with your friends.

So we compiled a list of our favorite Reddit threads that have the coolest CoD wallpapers for you to use. Make sure to give these Reddit users, and all the creators of these wallpapers, some props because they are seriously talented people.

Shoutout to Reddit user @Metatrox 3 years ago for posting the textural colors and gradients we all associate with our FPS game. If you like that signature CoD sights of doom and explosions, head over to this post.

Big ups to Reddit user @CyborgGamer777 for going the extra mile and removing the watermarks and other company tags in order to create the dopest-looking wallpaper you can find. It’s simple, minimal, and captures the feeling of being on the hunt.

And finally, props to @IWasReloading87 for making neon-centric images for you to use. There is an entire gallery in this post and you can scroll through to find the exact ones that you are after.