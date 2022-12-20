Call of Duty Warzone’s Latest Update Reduces the cost of Primary

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone players have been faced with a new challenge since the launch of Season 01 Reloaded – and this month, Infinity Ward stepped up to the plate by releasing an update that addressed some nagging issues. Aside from the annoying loadout issue, the Battle Royale phenomenon is also being addressed.

Not only do players get more Buy Stations, but there’s now less chance for multiple circles to appear in battle royale mode due to its reduced occurrence from 33% down to 15%. Players can now experience the improved bullet spread of The Basilisk and increased accuracy when aiming down sights.

But the most important part is that players can now rest assured knowing any saved Blueprints during Private Matches will remain safe thanks to these improvements! Below you can find the complete changelog for December 19.

To guess, this would be the last update for this year, and the next big update will probably arrive after the holidays.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone December 19 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.

Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.

Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.

Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..

Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.

Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.

WARZONE 2.0

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station

Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000

BUG FIXES

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.

RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED

Below we’ve included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.

Gameplay

The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.

The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.

Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.

The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.

Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.