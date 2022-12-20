Call The Midwife Christmas special will leave viewers ‘crying

The new eight-part series will be airing weekly with viewers getting more joy and drama as there will be much change to Nonnatus House this year.

Meanwhile, racial tensions are going to be running high following Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech, which is stoking up divisions.

The staff will also be aiding a terminally ill patient, while Fred will learn the official disbandment of the Civil Defence Corps.

Finally, there is a new recruit joining the ranks in the form of Sister Veronica, the show’s first-ever health visitor as the NHS sees a shake-up.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 7.55pm