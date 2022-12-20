Camilla hosts royals for Windsor Christmas lunch with Sophie and Anne





This lunch featuring a Sandringham-bred turkey and Christmas crackers used to be regularly hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. While the King decided to carry over this tradition from the previous reign, he broke with custom by hosting it at the royal residence in Berkshire rather than at Buckingham Palace, where the late sovereign used to host her guests. Charles arrived by car at Windsor Castle earlier today wearing a baby blue tie and a navy blue suit. The Queen Consort followed through shortly afterwards, as she arrived on castle ground while being driven in a separate vehicle. READ MORE: Prince Harry’s Nottingham Cottage claim debunked after expert analysis

Every year before travelling to Norfolk for her winter break, the late Queen would invite members of the Royal Family – from her children to distant cousins – as a mean to wish each other a merry Christmas. She would then host a smaller number of relatives at Sandringham House between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. This Christmas royal lunch is the first taking place since 2019. Due to the lockdown measures in place at the time to quash the spread of COVID-19, the gathering was called off in 2020. DON’T MISS:

Last year, the late monarch had reportedly planned to host some 50 royals at Windsor Castle – which had become her main residence since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the lunch was not hosted amid fears of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant. The Queen also decided against travelling to Sandringham for Christmas last year and in 2020 and spent instead her last Christmas at Windsor Castle in the company of Charles and Camilla. This weekend, King Charles and the Queen Consort will carry on with the tradition started by the late Queen in the late 1980s and host their closer relatives for a traditional lunch on Christmas Day at Sandringham house as well as a walkabout outside of St Mary Magdalene Church. Later in the afternoon, Camilla was seen beaming as she left the Christmas lunch. She was followed closely by a beaming Tindall family, with Mike driving Zara and their three children from Windsor Castle.