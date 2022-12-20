Canary Island hotspot named ‘ultimate’ winter sun destination

Forbes Advisor found the ultimate winter sun hotspots for Britons. The team looked at the average cost of flights and hotels as well as the average temperature in winter.

Cancun was named the best winter sun hotspot and it offers guaranteed hot weather between November and February.

Britons who make the trip to Mexico can expect temperatures of around 28 degrees throughout the winter months.

Although flights come in at an average of £622 per person for a return from London, accommodation in the Mexican resort is very reasonable.

The average cost of a hotel for seven nights accommodation was just £63, making it unsurprising that Mexico was Britain’s most Googled destination.

DON’T MISS