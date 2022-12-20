Carole Middleton’s engagement ring is ‘uniquely clear’ – pictures

Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael have been married for over 42 years. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 1980, at the Church of St James in Dorney, Buckinghamshire. But what did Carole’s engagement ring look like?

The Princess of Wales’s mother has been spotted many times wearing her stunning engagement ring.

The jewellery piece is not dissimilar to her daughter, Pippa Middleton’s ring from her husband James Matthews, whom she married back in 2017.

Photos of Carole at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship back in 2017 and 2019 gave a close-up look at her stunning rock. It features a square blue stone in the centre surrounded by diamonds.

Although it doesn’t have the same coloured stone in the middle, Pippa’s ring is also an art deco design.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle is ‘such a fan’ of Pilates for a few key reasons – claim