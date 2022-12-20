Charlie Brooks is leaving EastEnders as Janine Butcher

Actress Charlie Brooks is behind the troublesome Janine Butcher, an iconic villain in EastEnders who always has an ulterior motive and a devilish plan or two up her sleeve. She was last seen eight years ago, after she managed to get away with the murder of her husband Michael Moon (played by Steve John Shepherd). Janine left with her newborn daughter Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron), with the mother-daughter duo making an unexpected comeback last year.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from EastEnders.

It has been a turbulent time in Walford thanks to Janine who has caused plenty of drama for her neighbours.

She is now gearing up to marry Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), having done everything in her power to keep him away from his ex-wife and true love Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Their wedding day is approaching and Janine is still worried that Linda will stop their happily ever after in its tracks.

So what lengths will she go to in order to bring Mick and Linda’s love story to a close for good?

