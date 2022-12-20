Chris Packham says Jeremy Clarkson ‘should be jailed’ for Meghan

She wrote: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman.

“And absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’. No no no.

“We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU’.” (sic)

While Stacey penned yesterday: “I really try not to comment or contribute to political/social commentary anymore because it always ends up misconstrued, often deliberately… But I do feel like this is just so outrageous if you don’t call it out… What’s the point of a platform?

“Violence against women and general misogyny is a chronic problem,” she continued. “What is wrong with [people]? They’ll dress this up as ‘not being silenced by the woke brigade’… But honestly, it’s just so vile.” (sic)