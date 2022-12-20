Christmas NFL live on Sky Sports: Eagles visit Cowboys on







The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet on Christmas Eve, live on Sky Sports NFL

Celebrate your Christmas with Sky Sports this year as we bring you SIX live NFL games over the holiday weekend, including an NFC East grudge match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve live on Sky Sports NFL

For Week 16, the usual Sunday night slate moves to Saturday, December 24, with the clash between the NFL’s-best Eagles (13-1) and Cowboys (10-4) the second game up in the weekend’s first triple-bill of live action on Sky Sports NFL (407).

NFL live on Sky Sports at Christmas Thursday Night Football Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets Friday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Christmas Eve triple-header Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots Saturday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys Saturday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Christmas Day triple-headerr Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 9.30pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Monday Night Football (Boxing Day) Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

The evening’s festivities get under waywith the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) taking their six-straight wins on the road to the New England Patriots (7-7), who will be desperate to put their shocking late loss to the Las Vegas Raiders behind them and stay in the AFC playoff hunt. Kick-off is at 6pm.

Chandler Jones scored a walk-off touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders after a crazy decision from the New England Patriots players to throw laterals on the final play of the game.

After the huge divisional clash in Dallas, the night rounds off with a meeting between the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) and Raiders (6-8) – kick-off at 1.15am, Sunday morning – as the two famous old franchises celebrate the 50th anniversary of Franco Harris’ ‘immaculate reception’ in the classic 1972 AFC divisional playoff between the pair.

As well as these three standalone games, you can keep up to speed with all of the action from elsewhere around the league via NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix (416) from 6pm.

Christmas Day live on Sky Sports NFL

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in action on Christmas Day in a must-win matchup against the Miami Dolphins

On Sunday, December 25 we’re back to bring you yet another triple-header, this one also kicking off at 6pm with a huge matchup in Miami as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (6-8) hope to hang on to their playoff hopes with a victory over the Dolphins (8-6), who themselves are desperately clinging on to their post-season aspirations despite three defeats on the trot.

Highlights of the Green Bay Packers' win over the Los Angeles Rams, which officially knocked the defending Super Bowl champions out of playoff contention.

We then head out to Los Angeles for a meeting between the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams (4-10) and Denver Broncos (4-10), both heavily tipped pre-season contenders eager to salvage some pride in these final few weeks following hugely disappointing seasons – this one gets under way from 9.30pm.

The Christmas Day festivities then conclude into the early hours of Boxing Day morning as, at 1.20am, the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) at State Farm Stadium, the site of this year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

What other NFL is live on Sky Sports this week?

Trevor Lawrence takes his Jacksonville Jaguars into New York on Thursday night in a key playoff clash against the Jets

The Week 16 action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare and another matchup with huge playoff implications as the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) visit the New York Jets (7-7), both battling it out for a wild card spot in the AFC and with the Jags also still in with a shout of winning the AFC South division. This one is live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Watch highlights of and extraordinary game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings from Week 15 in the NFL.

And finally, to close out Week 16, there’s a Monday Night Football clash between the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), with the visitors hoping to move a step closer to clinching a postseason berth with a win over the reeling Colts, who suffered an NFL-record comeback loss to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Watch all of the action on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

