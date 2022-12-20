City of South Bend partners with Google Cloud

The City of South Bend has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to connect 500 local job seekers with no-cost access to Google Cloud Skills Boost. Through this partnership, residents will have an opportunity train, upskill, and certify in cloud computing. Residents will also receive a supportive toolkit from Google Cloud and access to Google Cloud engineers for questions or advice.

The Google Cloud Skills Boost licenses are open to any St. Joseph County resident that is 18-years-old or older and has a high school diploma.

As companies, nonprofits, and governments increasingly leverage cloud computing technology to strengthen their organizations, skilled cloud talent is not only in high demand nationally, but also in South Bend and Indiana as a whole.

Local colleges and universities are also able to offer free access to Google Cloud Skills Boost for students through the Google Cloud Higher Education program. Students can request access to free online labs, quests, and courses. Faculty can take advantage of free Google Cloud Computing Foundations curriculum and help coach their students to prepare for Google Cloud certifications.

To learn more about the program or to apply for Upskill SB can visit https://southbendin.gov/upskill-sb/google-cloud-upskill-sb/