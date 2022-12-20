Classic Christmas film ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ gets its own TV

Widely considered to be one of the greatest Christmas films of all time, the 1946 movie depicts an angel (Henry Travers) sent from Heaven on Christmas Eve to help a desperately frustrated businessman (James Stewart), by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

The five-time Oscar-nominated epic, directed by Frank Capra, is regularly referred to as one of the best movies ever made.

And in 2020, Radio Times readers voted it as the all-time best Christmas film.

James Stewart received his third Best Actor Oscar nomination when he took on the role of George Bailey, a benevolent banker, who sacrifices his life’s dreams in order to help his community.

Now, subscription-free streaming service Pluto TV has launched a channel playing the film on loop, 24 hours a day, until the end of this year.

A spokesman said: “We’ve hit that point of the year where mince pies, hot chocolate, and festive movies are essential.

“But we know how busy everyone can be – so this channel dedicated to this iconic classic is there for you, whenever you need it.”