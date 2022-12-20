CLOUDASTRUCTURE SHORTLISTED FOR 4 INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

The Cloud Awards Advance Nominations of Multiple Cloudastructure Solutions

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following immediately on the heels of Cloudastructure’s rare sweep of the Homeland Security ASTOR Awards, The Cloud Awards 2022-2023 have announced they are shortlisting Cloudastructure for four international awards for engineering innovation, including:

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing

Best Cloud Native Solution

Best Use of Cloud in IoT

Security Innovation of the Year SMB

The Cloud Awards are judged by panels of international experts in cloud computing.

Three of the nominations belong to Cloudastructure’s Smart Surveillance, the most decorated cloud video surveillance platform of 2022. The platform enables businesses to have a unified view of all their locations, cloud-based AI analytics for greater computational accuracy and – as of 2022 – seamless remote guarding capabilities to “Voice Down” would-be perpetrators, vastly increasing theft deterrence. This is the second year in a row Cloudastructure’s Smart Surveillance has been named to the “Security Innovation of the Year” shortlist, having gone on to be the victor in 2021.

Cloudastructure’s GearBox™, a darling of multiple judging panels in 2022, was shortlisted for “Best Use of Cloud in IoT.” The unique solution enables businesses to proactively search for and correct IoT cybersecurity vulnerabilities, utilizing a user-friendly heat map that ranks all vulnerabilities for both priority and level of difficulty.

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards James Williams, commented “Shortlisted applicants…have surpassed a fiercely competitive initial round. They exemplify truly inventive thinking, whether they are newly-funded disruptors or well-known businesses.”

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley reflected, “Again, thank you to the judges at The Cloud Awards, and thank you to our engineers, who have applied their ingenuity and talent with relentless dedication to create the most decorated cloud security platform in the industry.”

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure’s 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.

