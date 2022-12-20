Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 M13B Breakdown

Having released almost two months ago now, players have a pretty solid idea of what the current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 meta looks like. The Call of Duty franchise has had some pretty infamous metas over the years that have essentially forced players to all choose the same weapon if they want a chance of survival, and while Modern Warfare 2‘s current meta isn’t nearly as bad, it does favor a handful of weapons. One of those is the new assault rifle, the M13B.

Added to the game alongside the Warzone 2.0 update, Modern Warfare 2‘s M13B can only be unlocked by those who play the game’s DMZ mode, defeat the Chemist, and successfully exfiltrate the weapon. Thankfully, the M13B assault rifle is worth the effort players need to put in, and with the right attachments equipped, it can be one of the most lethal weapons in the entire game.

The Best Modern Warfare 2 M13B Attachments and Builds

Long-time fans of Call of Duty will already know about the M13B, with it having appeared throughout the franchise, often as just the M13. These fans will also remember just how excellent the M13 was at close range, and it’s exactly the same case for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s M13B. The M13B has the best fire rate of any assault rifle in the game, and the ideal loadout for the weapon accentuates that trait even further.

For the best close-range M13B build, players will want to equip the Bruen Flash Grip, which increases the aim down sight speed, and the sprint to fire speed of the weapon, allowing players to speed around corners more safely. The Bruen R90 Factory stock is another must-have attachment for any close-range M13B build, increasing the sprint speed, aim walking speed, and recoil control of the weapon. The Cronen Mini Pro optic is also a solid addition for a close-range M13B loadout, just as it is for just about any of Modern Warfare 2‘s weapons.

For those that are wanting a more mid-range M13B build, there are a few additional attachments that can be equipped to help out its longer range performance. One of the biggest drawbacks of using the M13B is its high recoil and lacking damage range, and while the Bruen R90 Factory stock helps recoil control, a few more attachments are needed to make it the most effective it can be. The Harbinger D20 muzzle is an absolute must for a mid-range M13B loadout as it increases the recoil smoothness of the weapon, along with its damage range and bullet velocity. On top of those statistical upgrades, the Harbinger D20 also adds sound suppression to the M13B. Rounding out the attachments is the 14″ Bruen Echelon barrel, which also increases the weapon’s bullet velocity and damage range, as well as its recoil control and hip fire accuracy. With all of these attachments equipped, players should be able to dominate any given match of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with the M13B being highly effective at both close and medium range.

Once players have reached max level on the M13B, they can then access Modern Warfare 2‘s weapon tuning system. This system allows players to reallocate the stats of each individual attachment, using a slider to determine which trait it favors. For instance, accessing weapon tuning on the 14″ Bruen Echelon barrel allows players to either favor bullet velocity or damage range, and recoil control or hip fire accuracy. This greater level of freedom should give players an M13B that suits their particular playstyle perfectly.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

