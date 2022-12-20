Coronation Street’s Max Turner to lose another parent

Coronation Street youngster Max (played by Paddy Beaver), has fallen into the wrong crowd after being taken in by Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron). Griff has been on a warpath against the residents of Weatherfield and turned Max against his friends and some of his family. Official spoilers reveal that Max strays further away from his family, threatening to move in with Griff, but could David step in and potentially put his life at risk?

In upcoming scenes, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), Gail Platt (Helen Worth), Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), Max, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) sit down to Christmas lunch in the bistro.

Excitedly, Max unwraps his present and is thrilled to find a state-of-the-art editing package and thanks his parents endlessly for their generosity.

However, the afternoon soon turns sour when David makes a joke about Griff, with Max leaping to his defence and in turn storms out.

Shona has a go at David for making comments towards his son, with David soon regretting his remarks.

Later when David spots Griff being pally with Max at the Christmas market, David loses his temper and tries to drag Max away.

