Council Post: How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming

Valux founder Jessica is the Digital Transformation Advisor for Rare Advocacy Movement’s Health Equity Diagnostic Infrastructure Initiative.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are making their mark on every aspect of our lives. Biopharmaceutical companies are beginning to leverage both technologies to offer treatments for severe illnesses. As the authorized digital transformation advisor for the Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM), I find it encouraging to see scientists experimenting with data to discover more applications for treating rare diseases.

How AI And ML Could Support Biopharma

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are two of the leading emerging technologies that are set to change the way humans live, work and make scientific advances. IBM defines AI as a technology that “leverages computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind.”

Machine learning is a subfield of AI, and both technologies are often mentioned in connection with one another. ML algorithms can not only process large volumes of data but are also able to learn from their results without further human input.

AI and ML could help biopharmaceutical companies overcome some of the challenges associated with drug research and development. By integrating these advanced approaches, the pharma industry could bring life-saving medications to the market more quickly and cost-effectively. In a recent article, consulting firm McKinsey & Company points to the potential of AI in biopharmaceutical research. The consultants highlight the slow and inefficient progress of current drug research and development.

Artificial intelligence could streamline and accelerate this process by identifying the most promising drug candidates for specific target illnesses.

Companies Making Their Mark

Pharmaceutical companies in the United States continue to dominate the industry globally by accounting for nearly half of total pharmaceutical spending (paywall) in 2021. Further, McKinsey research shows that around the world, approximately 270 pharmaceutical companies are working in the AI-driven drug discovery industry. About 50% of those are based in the United States, with hubs emerging in Southeast Asia and Western Europe. According to McKinsey, few AI-driven companies have drug candidates in the preclinical development stages.

One company using a technology-driven approach to drug discovery is Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex is developing a drug to help Alzheimer’s patients. The company used a precision medicine approach and recently announced positive results in its Phase 2B/3 clinical trial. The company leveraged Ariana Pharma’s AI technology to illustrate the promising results of its drug.

Another forward-thinking company is pharma giant Bayer, which has strengthened its ties with healthcare technology company Huma. Together, they will “develop a machine learning model that can distinguish between different forms of non-small-cell lung carcinoma in imaging data.”

What Do These Developments Mean For Biopharma Marketers?

Artificial intelligence has the potential to change the way the world currently approaches medicine. Making digital technologies integral parts of drug discovery and research could enable biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development. Data-driven approaches could support research into additional uses of existing drugs or those in development and bring hope to rare disease sufferers. These developments will also change the way biopharma marketers need to approach their work.

In an age where misinformation is common, scientific and pharmaceutical developments need to be substantiated by factual results beyond claims. One of the most credible ways of doing this is by being open about the developer’s expectations of a clinical trial and how they compare to the results. Digital marketers have several roles to play in this process.

Communicating research outcomes often requires a degree of translation from scientific English to more accessible language. Emphasizing potential patient benefits is one way of reaching a wider audience. Accurate statistics are important, but benefits can be memorable and relatable.

Reaching out to clinicians early is equally important to ensure engagement and buy-in. Doctors working with patients daily may be able to bring a new perspective to the research and to the brand’s communication of test results. During the later stages of clinical trials, clinicians may also refer patients to participate in the trial.

In addition, clinicians in positions of authority can lend weight to marketing communications about biopharmaceutical developments through quotations or video appearances. Moreover, those quotations can be useful as testimonials on the biopharma company’s website and in other marketing materials.

Test results are only one aspect of biopharmaceutical communications. It’s just as important to provide details of the development process and compare the efficacy of previous treatments to the efficacy and speed of the current treatment.

Further Implications For Marketers

The use of AI and machine learning is transforming digital marketing in the same way that biopharma is. Algorithms are driving some of the leading B2C and B2B marketing channels. Data analysis is allowing marketers to make data-driven predictions rather than relying on historic results to make recommendations.

As with biopharma, digital marketing and advertising use data-driven technology. A programmatic advertising campaign, for example, is an effective means of building brand awareness and delivering relevant messaging at the right time. Through AI and machine learning, marketers can build models and personas and optimize campaigns with a wide variety of targeting capabilities that allow them to reach and scale toward niche audiences.

Another example is branding. Audiences associate a brand with tangible and intangible factors. Consistent, authentic branding—including for biopharmaceutical companies—can help build audience trust and establish long-term customer relationships. For instance, the data companies gain from using AI and machine learning for research can strengthen a brand’s credibility.

Plus, by focusing on how these technologies are changing the research process, digital marketers have an opportunity to demystify drug development and remove barriers between patients and biopharmaceutical leaders.

With all that said, we are only at the beginning of implementing AI and ML in both biopharma and digital marketing. As these technologies penetrate both industries further, they will open opportunities for and change the approaches of scientists, manufacturers and communicators alike.

