Cruise guests share ‘nice idea’ to thank crew

Cruise ships with thousands of passengers often also have hundreds of crew onboard. From room stewards to waiting staff and dance teachers, there’s a whole range of roles available.

Guests have taken to Reddit to share how they show appreciation to their ship’s crew at the end of a trip.

One passenger said: “I recommend leaving the automatic gratuities on your account because they also get shared with deserving people in non-public-facing roles.

“Then you can tip your favourite service providers additional in cash. Tip whatever amount works for your budget, but do try to push it a bit because these people work so hard and often don’t get enough recognition or pay.

“It’s also a nice idea to write a little special thank you note in addition to extra cash if you are so inclined.

READ MORE: Healthiest country in Europe named – full list