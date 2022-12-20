Dad paralysed when he slipped on ice just weeks after beating

The self-employed mechanic will remain in hospital for three months as scans have shown he has a compressed spinal cord.

Neil was jubilant having only just beaten cancer, Yorkshire Live reports, but it is now not known if he will walk again.

Neil’s niece, Rachel Selby, 37, said: “He was only a couple of doors away from his house when he slipped on the pavement – on the old council slabs one was just a bit higher than the other – and he slipped. He had his hand in his pockets because he was cold, so had nothing to break his fall and he hit his head on the wall.

“He was laid in ice for about an hour when a bloke came up and asked if he was alright. He was just laid in a pool of blood and couldn’t even get his hands out of his pockets.

“The bloke rang an ambulance which took a while to come, they said he was in spinal shock, he had an MRI scan which showed he has compressed his spinal cord and is now paralysed. It’s scary how something can change in seconds.”