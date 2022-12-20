Daily Mail slammed for fabricating royal swipe at Sussexes





The event coincided with the release of the second section of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary. The Daily Mail has received criticism for its latest article on the event in which one of its writers expressed her belief that the royals wore burgundy in a swipe at the Sussexes.

Amanda Platell wrote in the Daily Mail that the fashion choices of the senior members of the Royal Family was not “a coincidence after all”. She added: “What we were witnessing was a subtle, long-distance riposte to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their attack on the ‘racist’ Royal Family.” For the occasion, Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte wore coats of a similar shade of burgundy which Prince William’s tie also matched with. Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall also opted for a coat of a similar colour which again was complimented with Mike Tindall’s tie. The pair were closely followed by Pippa Middleton in a dark red military-style coat with Kate’s father, Michael Middleton even opting for a similarly coloured tie.

Ms Platell took her analysis to the extreme as she claimed that the royals had ‘mischievous smiles’ on the evening of the concert. She said: “Was this a show of support…for Kate on her special night after the battering she and William suffered at the hands of H&M? I like to think so. Those mischievous grins to the cameras as they entered the Abbey suggest to me there was something going on.” According to Ms Platell, the key to her theory lies in comments made by Meghan in the documentary. “The clue to their co-ordinated response may lie in Meghan’s seemingly trivial comment in the documentary about how the restrictions of royal life impacted her sartorial choices”, she wrote. In the Netflix documentary, the Duchess of Sussex told viewers how she “rarely wore colour” while in the UK. READ MORE: Toronto police chief rejects Meghan Markle claims she was unprotected

Meghan added: “There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty, if there’s a group event. “But then you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family.” Following this, Meghan then told of how she analysed the colours not usually worn by senior members of the Royal Family such as beige and white which led to the Duchess to choose “a lot of muted tones”. According to Meghan, the other benefit of this fashion choice was so she could blend in. Platell’s article noted how the Queen Consort opted to wear a dazzling white coat for the Christmas event, alongside Sophie, the Countess of Wessex who wore similarly muted colours. Omid Scobie, co-author of ‘Finding Freedom’ a book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tweeted a picture of the front cover of Wednesday’s Daily Mail with the caption: “Seriously, what is this s***?”. DON’T MISS:

The Daily Mail cover featured a picture of Charlotte in her coat and Kate in hers with the headline between the pair reading: “Was the great royal burgundy parade a cheeky swipe at Meghan?” Members of the public also commented on the Daily Mail article on Twitter with one user saying: “Give it a rest. You’ve lost the plot.” Another added, “I could be wrong but I’m guessing ‘no’” and another urged Ms Platell to “rest the campaign of hate”. The article concluded with the note that burgundy is set to be a significant colour for 2023 and Ms Platell’s belief that “the burgundy-fest we witnessed was a carefully calculated act of solidarity”. The colour, which is often associated with the festive period, was also chosen by the Princess of Wales to the same event last year as she wore a red dress. Last year, Prince William also wore a red tie, while Sophie the Countess of Wessex wore a dark red coat as did Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother.