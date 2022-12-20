Degen Lounge Casino offers a safe and legit environment for users

Degen Lounge is a brand-new casino and sportsbook released at the end of 2022. It is active in the crypto world and offers a Web 3.0 gambling approach.

And because of Web 3.0 technology, you don’t have to create a separate casino account to play. You can use one of the crypto wallets, connect it to the platform and start gambling immediately.

It has a proper selection of games, high withdrawal fees, welcome bonuses, and more. All services provided by Degen Lounge are safe and secure, the platform being one of the most legit casinos today to have a reliable gambling experience online. Plus, most of the Degen games are provably fair to ensure random outcomes.

Degen Lounge Casino features and environment

Let’s look at some key features that make Degen Lounge a legit and safe option for online gambling.

License

Degen Lounge Casino holds an official Curaçao eGaming License, the standard amongst gambling sites specializing in cryptocurrency gaming.

Although theoretically better licensing is available in the online gambling industry, no crypto gambling site has been granted more reputable licensing because cryptocurrency is still too new for gambling regulators.

Game space

The casino lobby of Degen Lounge is divided into several sections. This makes it really comfortable to use. It offers links for all popular titles, including slots and live casino games.

After checking the game providers’ list, you will find more than 50 different software companies. Most of these represent slot titles. Additionally, there were several popular live dealer providers, including Evolution and Pragmatic Play Live.

Payment methods

Users can play at Degen Lounge by connecting their crypto wallet, such as Metamask. This supports dozens of different crypto assets they can use for gambling here.

The platform has a wagering requirement of 1x for the deposited amount. Some casinos may require you to bet your deposit 3 times before you can request a withdrawal, so the 1x rule looks good.

To make a withdrawal, a player must play through active deposited amounts a least once before the withdrawal. This procedure is in line with anti-money laundering practices. The player is fully responsible for paying all fees and taxes applied to their winnings according to the laws of the jurisdiction of the player’s residence.

For requesting a withdrawal, the network should confirm your deposit transaction at least once. This policy helps the casino defend itself from double spending attempts.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Players who connect their wallet with the casino will get a 100 USDo bonus. When you claim the bonus, it will be added to your account wallet, and the symbol is ‚USDo’.

If you reach the wagering requirement of 50x, you can withdraw USDo to a regular USDt wallet. Once you request a withdrawal, your USDo credit balance will be zeroed out. There is a max bet limit for betting using the bonus USDo. Your bet will be rejected if you bet bigger than the bet limit.

Promotions

There are three different promotions available for Degen Lounge players:

Race

Level-up rewards

Rakeback

KYC and anonymity

Below are listed the restricted countries, typical for Curacao-licensed casinos.

It’s forbidden for users from the United States of America, Greece, United Kingdom, Jersey, Gibraltar, Spain, France, and its overseas territories (Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Réunion, Mayotte, St. Martin, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, New Caledonia), Netherlands, Sweden, Israel, Lithuania, Slovakia, Switzerland, Dutch West Indies, or Curacao to play at Degen Lounge Casino. This includes both FIAT and Cryptocurrencies.

According to the Terms and Conditions, the casino can ask you to pass a KYC verification check at any time. This policy also applies to almost all Curacao gambling websites. You can play here without giving the KYC if you are not gambling with large amounts. But be prepared to provide the documents if you are a powerful player or lucky enough to win a considerable amount of money.

Degen Lounge Casino reserves the right to check your identity before processing payouts. If you provide false or incomplete Personal Data, the withdrawal can be refused and the Player Account terminated. Then, Degen Lounge shall try to pay out withdrawals within 1 hour. However, in some cases, withdrawals may take longer.

VPN connection

You can use a VPN to play if you will not break any of the casino’s rules regarding the restricted territories.

Final note

Further information about each feature or terms and conditions is available on the official Degen Lounge Casino website. To be in touch with the news, you can connect with them on social media, Twitter, or Telegram.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.