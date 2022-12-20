Developers plan to bring eco-friendly container home village to

After hitting some snags, developers are hoping to break ground on a luxury container home village next year.

However, developers behind Vincennes Village say delays with the city’s building department has set the project back.

The plan calls for 12 eco-friendly container homes built out of 40-foot-long train containers. Blueprints are still being reviewed by the city.

Developers hope to break ground by spring. Each home will take three to four months to complete.

The starting cost will be $300,000 apiece.

Each home will feature three to four bedrooms.