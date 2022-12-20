Diana ‘broke rules’ with fashion – but Princess Anne did it first

“The late Queen even had to sign off on all royal wedding dresses!” According to this expert however, Kate and Meghan are following in Diana’s footsteps by “pushing the boundaries”.

Ms Coney opined: “We have seen both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex start to push the boundaries of royal style a little further over the past few years.

“But I think it’s definitely time for a more modern approach to their styling that is more in touch with the nation.

“Kate was photographed last year for her 40th birthday wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown – which would not have been allowed years ago!”