Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg’s relationship questioned after solo

Dianne Buswell, 33, met Joe Sugg, 31 when the pair were put together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 with a romance building off the dancefloor. However, fans of the BBC show have voiced their concern for the duo as Dianne appears to fly alone to Australia, without her significant other.
Dianne took to Instagram in view of her 889,000 followers to show off her luxury flight back home as she posed with a glass of bubbly.
The Strictly pro showed off her glamorous pink hair with a matching top, while contrasting the tee with bright red bottoms.
As the series of pictures progressed, Dianne showed the realities of the 24-hour flight as she showed herself ready for bed and awake in the morning.
She captioned the post: “I’m Almost in the land of Oz !!!! What a difference 24 hours of flying makes then vs now!
While neither Dianne nor Joe have revealed their Christmas plans in full, Joe will likely be spending his time with his parents in Wiltshire.
He will also be sure to visit his sister Zoe, aka Zoella and his niece, Ottilie.
Dianne recently spoke about her relationship in an interview with The Sun. She said: “I’m quite an unorganised person actually, Joe and I don’t talk about that kind of thing [marriage].
“We’re both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other’s company, and whatever happens, happens.
