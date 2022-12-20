Different types of cancer could cause changes in a person’s walk

Cancer causes wide-ranging symptoms that can easily be mistaken for other illnesses or injuries. The classic triad of cancer symptoms includes unexpected weight loss, debilitating fatigue and unusual bumps, but no two cases are the same. Sometimes, awkward, unwieldy or clumsy movements when walking can be symptomatic of the disease.

Ataxia describes a group of disorders that affect coordination, balance and speech.

According to the NHS, acquired ataxia can have a wide range of potential causes including brain tumours and other types of cancer.

Sometimes ataxia occurs as a result of para-neoplastic neuropathy, a well-established side effect of cancer.

When cancer is the cause, it tends to be because a tumour is damaging the part of the brain called the cerebellum.

