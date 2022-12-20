Digital restoration of colour cinematic films using imaging

Comparative analysis: digital restoration of RGB data

RGB images were acquired with a conventional camera and processed with professional restoration software to evaluate the algorithm’s efficiency and reconstruction quality.

For the standard software, the colour correction relies on hand adjusting the parameters until the best possible appearance is obtained according to the operator’s skills and aesthetic judgments. Moreover, it is hard to compensate for differential degradation across the frame and achieve a uniform result. Several commercially available restoration software packages were tested using the RGB images (SI paragraph B, fig SI. 2–3).

As an example, Fig. 3a reports the restoration result on frame S2obtained using the DaVinci Resolve 1713 software as it is one of the commonly used commercial software by film restorers. As shown in Fig. 3b, the primary colour balance was adjusted on the base of selected points on the background (wall areas). Then, two more correction nodes were added to fine-tune the contrast, saturation, hue, tint, temperature, and RGB curves to restore the overall appearance. After those steps, the darker lower half achieved a comparable visual effect to reference S1. At the same time, the more extensively degraded upper part still had a pronounced yellowish hue, which was finally enhanced by selecting those areas and separately adjusting the parameters. The colour appearance of the result (Fig. 3a) appears non-uniform, presenting a colour difference from the reference. It can be confirmed with the histogram graphs, taking the blue channel as an example, shown in Fig. 3c, that the distribution of the colours in the restored image is shifted mainly from the original S2 and now matching with the reference S1.

Figure 3 The conventional digital restoration strategy. (a) Comparison of RGB images before and after the hand restoration achieved by DaVinci Resolve 17. (b) Illustration of the processing pipelines. (c) Comparison of the histograms before and after restoration with the reference S1.

The overall balance of the RGB colours is also adjusted closer to the reference, but the restored image still presents inconsistencies that are hard to correct completely. The same procedure was repeated also on frames S3 and S5 (Fig. 4d). The presenting the same problems previously described and leading to a not uniform appearance of the restored frames Thus, the results achieved by conventional practice are limited by the restorer’s subjective choice, personal taste, and proficiency. Moreover, the processing of one single frame takes up to 30 min and for historical films with inhomogeneous degradations, the fine-tuning of parameters is inevitable from frame to frame.

Figure 4 Originals and restoration results obtained via DaVinci Resolve software and RGB-codebook approach. (a, b) Optical RGB images of references S6 and S1. (c) Optical RGB images of target frames S2, S3, and S5. (d) Manually restored frames D2, D3, and D5 using DaVinci Resolve software. (e) Restoration results R2, R3, and R5 obtained via RGB codebook approach.

The VQ algorithm was applied to RGB data to evaluate the advantages of processing with hyperspectral data. In particular, a codebook was created using S1 and S6 as paired references (Fig. 4a, b). The wavelength channel has a dimension k = 3. Then the digital restoration was achieved on target images S2, S3, and S5 by the vector quantization method proposed above, finding the best representative codewords in the fade reference S6 and then substituting each pixel with the corresponding good one. The results are reported in Fig. 4e. A simple evaluation of the restoration performance is based on calculating the colour difference ΔE between the obtained results R and reference S1 per pixel through Euclidean distance:

$$\Delta {\text{E }} = \sqrt {\left( {r_{R} – r_{S1} } \right)^{2} + \left( {g_{R} – g_{S1} } \right)^{2} + \left( {b_{R} – b_{S1} } \right)^{2} }$$ (5)

where r, g, and b represent RGB channel values. The resulting greyscale matrices ΔE are shown as colour maps marked with the colour scale (Fig. 5), where higher ΔE values are marked in warm colour, and smaller ΔE values are drawn in blue. As references for the initial level of colour difference, the original colour difference maps (Fig. 5a) are also obtained by calculating ΔE between the good reference S1 and each target image before restoration. Areas highlighted in red and yellow indicate more significant colour differences with respect to the reference, thus more degraded than the areas marked in blue. However, it is worth mentioning that the rise of ΔE in contours is due to the non-perfect alignment between the RGB image pairs, as is evident in Fig. 5a S3. Then a quantitative estimation of the overall performance dE for each image is obtained by averaging the colour difference ΔE for all pixels:

$${\text{dE}} = \frac{1}{M}\left( {\mathop \sum \limits_{i = 0}^{M} \Delta {\text{E}}_{i} } \right)$$ (6)

and listed in Table 1.

Figure 5 Evaluation of the results obtained via RGB images based approaches. (a) Colour difference (ΔE) map of the original target frames S2, S3, and S5 compared to the reference S1. (b) Colour difference (ΔE) map of the restoration results D2, D3 and D5 using DaVinci software. (c) Colour difference (ΔE) map of the restoration results R2, R3 and R5 obtained via RGB triplet codebook approach.

Table 1 Calculation results of averaged colour difference dE and peak signal-to-noise (PSNR) level of frames S2, S3, and S5.

Observing the restored R2 and R5 images in Fig. 4e, it can be highlighted that even though the basic structure of the images is maintained, many pixels were mismatched, especially in the most extensively degraded areas. This is confirmed by the colour difference map shown in Fig. 5c. For frames S2 and S5, even though the overall colour differences have decreased, from 24.3901 before restoration to 7.3894 after restoration in S2 and from 22.6927 before restoration to 8.7019 after restoration in S5 (as reported in Table 1), there are several pixels mismatched, mainly in the most extensively degraded areas (Fig. 5c).

As a comparison, the results obtained by DaVinci manual restoration (Fig. 4d) are more uniform in overall appearance without the irregular mismatching pixels (Fig. 5b). However, the average colour difference for conventional software method is slightly higher than what obtained using the RGB codebook results, where for results D2 dE = 7.9507 (dE R2 = 7.3894, Table 1) and for D5 dE = 8.8564 (dE R5 = 8.7019, Table 1), resulting from the overall shifts in colour. The accurate colour representation is quite challenging using conventional restoration software.

On the other hand, the original frame S3 (Fig. 4c S3), which is much less degraded than samples S2 and S5, is more uniform in colour and has more negligible colour difference with respect to reference S1 (ΔE = 6.3129, Table 1). However, since the degradation characteristics are very different from those included in the fade reference (Fig. 4a), the restoration result (Fig. 5c R3) is less accurate with a higher ΔE value (9.0021, Table 1), especially in the wall painting areas and dark part on the right of the image. For restoration result D3 obtained with DaVinci Resolve (Fig. 4d), the colour difference ΔE is also elevated to 7.7945, though still the smallest among all three frames. In this case of the RGB codebook, the matching accuracy is primarily limited by the short spectral vector formed from the RGB triplet values as source data. Nevertheless, given the overall evaluation and quick processing time (seconds) compared to hand restoration, the VQ technique still performs promising.

Vector quantization of hyperspectral data: simple codebook approach

The proposed codebook method was performed on the spectral data obtained with the VNIR hyperspectral camera29. The collected data cube with dimensions of 2448 × 1400 spatial pixels × 2048 wavelengths was cropped and binned to a spectral range limited to 380 nm to 780 nm (240 channels separated by approximately 1.8 nm) and spatial dimensions of 1300 × 1040 pixels as described in the section above and shown in Fig. 6a. The high-resolution three-dimensional data cube provides richer than the RGB image since it contains spectral features associated with dye molecule deterioration. Reflectance values are affected by two factors. First, every pixel on the film may contain a different level of dye density due to variation in image content. For instance, the brighter wall (pixel W in Fig. 6) has a lower dye density than the dark floor (pixel F in Fig. 6), thus a higher reflectance value. Secondly, less light is absorbed as the fading becomes more severe, contributing to the more intense reflectance values observed.

Figure 6 Datacube processing and selected spectra. (a) Greyscale illustration of original datacube before and after initial processing. (b) Comparison of spectrum extracted from the same x and y coordinates on S1 and S6, respectively.

Two pairs of spectra, one from the wall (pixel W) and the other from the floor (pixel F), were extracted from corresponding pixels in the better-preserved S1 and the degraded S6. The comparison of spectra (Fig. 6b) shows that the wall pixel on deteriorated film W(S6) has a significantly higher reflectance across the spectral range than sample S1. Furthermore, the deteriorated film F(S6) drastically loses the absorption band around 660 nm compared to the best-preserved sample F(S1). This feature is related to the degradation of cyan dyes that lead to the overall purplish hue of the faded film. Those subtle spectra variations serve as the fingerprints for looking up the most representative spectrum in the codebook.

For convenience, the restored data cubes are transformed into RGB space, as shown in Fig. 7a, using wavelength weighting methods described in supplementary information section C. It can be observed that the restoration results (Fig. 7a) contain many fewer mismatched pixels than those tested using RGB triplet values (Fig. 4e), with overall lower ΔE values in all three frames (Table 1). Employing the vector quantization algorithm, however, the accuracy of the restoration is still dependent on the selected reference spectra. If a spectrum on the target image is not contained in the reference, the perfect match cannot be found, and a rise in noise level and shift in hue would be expected. As already discussed in RGB codebook results (Fig. 5c R3), frame S3 restored using a simple spectral codebook (Fig. 7a R3) still presents unwanted bluish hues in the background and mismatched shade on the right (marked in the yellow square), though much more limited than what obtained with the RGB approach. The improvement of colour difference (from 9.0021 in RGB codebook to 6.2975 in simple codebook approach, Table 1) could also be observed in the colour difference map (Fig. 7b R3), where pixels with high ΔE value disappeared in most of the areas and decreased in intensity as compared to Fig. 5c R3. On the other hand, frames S2 and S5 that have similar degradation features with reference S6 achieved better restoration accuracy, with significant mismatches corrected.

Figure 7 Results and evaluation of simple codebook approach. (a) Digital restoration outcomes R2, R3, and R5 were obtained via a codebook approach visualized in RGB format. (b) Colour difference map of the above restoration results in a simple codebook approach.

Vector quantization of spectral data: multiple codebook approach

To improve the representativeness of the spectra and the algorithm’s applicability, a multi-codebook was created using spectra hand selected from multiple frames. Since the data cube is collected with a high spatial resolution, adjacent pixels are mostly similar and highly repeating. Taking every pixel into the codebook would produce a large vector, resulting in a high computational load. As illustrated in Fig. 8, a selection of pixels from S2, S3, S5, and S6 was employed to create the multi-codebook. S1 was used as an unfaded reference to each faded reference frame, and the pixel-to-pixel correlation was maintained between the pair of references. One out of every five columns for each frame are kept reducing over-sampling, preserving the total variance and representativeness of the spectral features. Then, the four compressed reference cubes are combined to form a new multi-codebook reference containing spectral information from all instances. The multi-codebook was tested for each frame via the same vector quantization and index substituting process.

Figure 8 Schematic overview of constructing multi-codebook, using spectra hand-selected and combined from multiple samples S2, S3, S5, and S6.

The results of the digital unfading via the multi-codebook approach are reported as RGB images in Fig. 9a.

Figure 9 Results and evaluation of the multi-codebook approach. (a) Digital restoration outcomes R2, R3, and R5 were obtained via a multi-codebook approach visualized in RGB format. (b) Colour difference map of the above restoration results in a simple codebook approach.

Restoration using the three-codebook approach (Figs. 4, 7, 9) achieved the most satisfactory restoration accuracy with the lowest ΔE values (Table 1). From the colour difference maps (Fig. 9b), it could also be confirmed that the unevenly degraded pixels in the original frames (Fig. 5a) are recovered, achieving a uniform appearance, and the mismatches occurred in RGB codebook, and simple codebook approaches are now corrected. For frame S3, the noticeable shift in hue and the mismatching on the right (highlighted in yellow square in Fig. 7 R3) disappeared when the more representative multi-codebook was used (in Fig. 9 R3). Furthermore, the noise of the painting hanging on the wall (highlighted in red square in Fig. 7 R3) is removed, and the colour is restored closer to the reference when using a multi-codebook (Fig. 9 R3). For frame S2, the lighter desk and the brightness and contrast of the sofa (highlighted in a black square in Fig. 7 R2) are corrected and improved when using multi-codebook (Fig. 9 R2) and are now closer to the reference image. The restoration results obtained through simple and multiple codebooks are comparable for sample S5, which shares the most similar degradation features with reference S6 (Fig. 4a). At the same time, a small noisy area around the sofa (highlighted in the green square in Fig. 7 R5) is successfully corrected with a multi-codebook (in Fig. 9 R5). The pixels of significant colour difference concentrated in the head area (marked in the red circle in Fig. 9b) are not restoration errors, as could be checked with Fig. 9a, but due to the non-overlapping of the human figure (as already noticed in Fig. 5a) in the target frames with the reference S1.

Comparison of the different restoration methods

To better evaluate the quality of the reconstruction, peak signal-to-noise ratio is also estimated for all the results (Table 1). The Root Mean Square Error (RMSE) between the restoration result R and the reference B is first calculated. Then, the PSNR value (in dB) of the reconstructed image R is estimated by:

$$PSNR = 20\log_{10} \left( {\frac{{MAX_{B} }}{RMSE}} \right)$$ (7)

where MAX B is the maximum signal value in the referential ground truth image B. This measurement is conducted both on the restoration results obtained from the conventional restoration software and on the transformed RGB representation from the spectral results achieved via codebook approaches.. The image format is double decibel in our process, so the MAX B here is 1. Following the definition of PSNR, the higher the value, the better quality of the degraded image has been reconstructed.

Observing the results in Table 1, the results achieved with RGB triplet codebook are comparable with those obtained with the conventional restoration software DaVinci Resolve 17, while the spectral codebook approaches tend to have significantly higher PSNR levels, indicating a better reconstruction quality. The general tendency of increasing PSNR level when including more elements in the codebook is also observed. The multi-codebook outperformed all other tested methods, obtaining the highest PSNR level while achieving the best colour difference metrics. Even though the image quality is improved the most with the multi-codebook approach, there is still noticeable noise in the reconstruction results. This noise is presumably connected to the still over-abundant sampling rate when constructing the codebook. Other data reduction methods, such as clustering and segmentation techniques to remove the non-correlated elements and only keep the representative centroids of each cluster, may help in further reducing the noise.

In conclusion, this work demonstrates that imaging spectroscopy combined with digital unfading machine learning technique successfully restores historic motion pictures with inhomogeneous fading, obtaining a result which is hard to achieve with conventional method. Our vector quantization method has been positively tested with a pipeline of data processing techniques to restore faded cinematic film, mainly because of the high-resolution spectral features that capture the minimal but essential differences among pixels. The constructed multi-codebook could be applied to restore deteriorated images of the same type. Moreover, the spectra bank collected in the codebook could be further expanded, including different types of samples and degradation effects, to apply to a more extensive range of damaged films. This may allow the automatic restoration of several images of the same movies simultaneously.

A drawback of the method could be represented by the large size of the high-resolution spectral data files, which may result in long computational time processing. This study overcame the problem by down sampling the images before applying the algorithm.

As future perspective, the method can be further improved by applying the clustering techniques, such as k-means clustering, to include only the centroids of each obtained cluster in the spectra bank. Forming a more compact multi-codebook, the computational load will be further lightened, and the noise level is expected to be reduced. The proposed method could also be transformed into a robust dictionary learning program to complete the tasks.