Does the Apple Watch SE 2 have a good warranty?

When buying an Apple Watch SE 2, you get a limited warranty from the company. Here’s what you need to know about its duration.

In late 2022, the iPhone maker revealed three new Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Ultra caters to extreme athletes, while the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best model for most people. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 2 is for those who don’t need the extras or are on a limited budget. Considering the latter’s low price, you might be wondering if it has a warranty and if it compares to the two more expensive models. Here’s what you need to know.





The Apple Watch SE 2 has a one-year limited warranty

Most Apple products, including the Apple Watch SE 2, have a one-year limited warranty in the U.S. This means that manufacturing defects and malfunctions are covered for a year starting at the device’s activation. Of course, that’s assuming you’re buying a sealed box, not a secondhand product. Notably, Apple’s limited warranty doesn’t cover water damage, accidents, theft, or loss. Basically, if you’re at fault for a problem with your Apple Watch SE 2, the warranty won’t cover it. All of this pertains to each Apple Watch model.

You should be extra careful around water. The Apple Watch SE 2 is designed to survive up to 50 meters of water depth, although water resistance diminishes over time, depending on your environment and how you use your smartwatch. This means that swimming while wearing it down the road could damage it, and your limited warranty won’t cover that.

However, there is good news. If you tend to damage your products, you can buy AppleCare Plus for $49. This would allow you to repair the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $69 per incident indefinitely. You can buy a plan at the time of your device’s purchase or up to 60 days after, depending on your region.

It’s also worth noting that some countries and regions require Apple to include a longer limited warranty period. So the duration could be longer, depending on where you buy the Apple Watch SE 2 from.