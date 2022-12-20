Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert Relationship: ‘Basketball Just

Categories
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were a formidable tandem during their years with the Jazz before getting traded to different teams this past offseason. Despite always getting into the playoffs, Utah just never got close to winning an NBA title with the duo, leading the team’s management to break them up. 

In a recent interview with Andscape, Mitchell explained why things just never worked with the All-Star center and how their relationship is now. 

“Honestly, basketball just didn’t work,” he said. “We live in such a world where it has to be really negative. Basketball just didn’t work. We didn’t see eye to eye. We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways. It didn’t work. But as far as him and I go as people, I don’t hate him, and he doesn’t hate me. I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends, but we’re not at the point where it’s like, I can’t stand him.”





