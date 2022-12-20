Dope Sheet: Packers travel to play the Dolphins

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel coached together with the Houston Texans (2008), the Washington Redskins (2011-13) and the Atlanta Falcons (2015-16)…LaFleur also coached with Dolphins tight ends coach Jon Embree and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum in Washington (2010), with Dolphins assistant quarterbacks coach Chandler Henley in Tennessee (2018) and with Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie with the L.A. Rams (2017) and Tennessee (2018)…Dolphins special teams assistant Ricardo Allen and offensive assistant Mike Person played for the Falcons when LaFleur was on the staff there and Dolphins offensive assistant Aldrick Robinson played for Washington and Atlanta when LaFleur coached with those teams…Other coaches on Green Bay’s staff to coach with McDaniel are offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich in San Francisco (2017-18) and safeties coach Ryan Downard in Cleveland (2014)…Packers assistant offensive line coach Ryan Mahaffey was with the Dolphins as a fullback/tight end during the 2012 preseason…Packers director of player engagement Grey Ruegamer was drafted by the Dolphins in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft and spent one season with Miami…Packers college scout Brandian Ross appeared in one game for the Dolphins in 2014…Packers players with connections to Florida include: LB De’Vondre Campbell (Fort Myers), DL Jonathan Ford (Fort Lauderdale, University of Miami), LB Jonathan Garvin (Lake Worth, University of Miami), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Miramar), P Pat O’Donnell (Lake Worth, University of Miami), DL T.J. Slaton (Plantation, University of Florida) and WR Christian Watson (Tampa)…Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie spent 18 years (1994-2011) in the Packers’ personnel department…Dolphins FB Alec Ingold was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Wisconsin as a senior at Bay Port High School (Green Bay, Wis.) and played at the University of Wisconsin (2015-18)…Dolphins OL Michael Deiter (2015-18) and Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel (2017-18) also played at the University of Wisconsin…Dolphins quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell played quarterback at the University of Wisconsin (1992-95) and was on Green Bay’s coaching staff for six seasons (2000-05)…Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville was born in Madison, Wis., and played defensive back at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 1985-88…Dolphins senior defensive analyst Ryan Slowik worked as a personnel intern with the Packers in 2003, played safety at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh from 2002-03 and coached at the school in 2004…Slowik’s father, Bob, coached on Green Bay’s staff for five seasons (2000-04)…Embree was a teammate of Packers defensive back/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray’s with the L.A. Rams in 1987-88…Embree was the position coach for Packers TE Marcedes Lewis at UCLA from 2004-05…Stenavich coached on San Francisco’s staff when Dolphins RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. played for the 49ers…Former NFL teammates include: Packers WR Randall Cobb and Dolphins OL Connor Williams and WR Cedrick Wilson (Dallas); Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Packers DL Jarran Reed (Kansas City); Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell and Dolphins LB Duke Riley (Atlanta); Riley and Packers CB Rasul Douglas (Philadelphia); Packers S Adrian Amos, P Pat O’Donnell and Dolphins DT John Jenkins (Chicago)…Former college teammates include: Packers RB AJ Dillon and Dolphins TE Hunter Long (Boston College); Packers LB Quay Walker, DL Devonte Wyatt and Dolphins LB Channing Tindall (Georgia); Packers DL Jonathan Ford and Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips (Miami); Packers G/T Royce Newman and Dolphins T Greg Little (Ole Miss); Packers LB Justin Hollins, Dolphins S Jevon Holland and S Verone McKinley lll (Oregon); Packers S Adrian Amos and Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State).