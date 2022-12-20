Drake’s Latest Starring Role: the ‘Rich Flex’ Memes

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage/WireImage

The great philosopher Abel Tesfaye once said, “My girl, she’s a movie star.” From musicians becoming movie stars to movie stars becoming musicians (or musicians and movie stars coming together for the ultimate collab: making babies), the rhythmically gifted have always been infatuated with the silver screen. Amsterdam producer Drake is no different, he’s been involved with upcoming film and tv projects like Spiral and The 48 Laws of Power. Unlike when he’s gambling, he’s putting his eggs in many different baskets. Which makes it no surprise that when he’s caught off guard and became a meme with his song “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage where people have joked that it sounds like he’s flirting with 21, he brings it back to the fictional world of the cinema, distancing himself from being the joke. “I was just like, you know what? I understand after all these years that I feel like I have a polarizing presence,” he told Billboard about the meme. “I’m almost a character in people’s movies, and therefore, there’s a running dialogue. There’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people or hero to some people. It is what it is. It just comes with the territory.” He’s comparing himself to a hero AND a villain in a movie? Hmm… Ok, maybe this is actually Drake asking 21 to do for him: get him a job playing Two-Face in the next Batman movie. 21 Savage may have been hiding in plain sight as the casting director we’ve all been waiting for.