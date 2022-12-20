Early forms of liver disease affect heart health, says study

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

The NHS explained that a build-up of fat in the liver is “usually” seen in people who are overweight or obese.

In the early stages, the fat in the liver doesn’t cause any harm, but if it continues to build up, it can damage the organ.

High levels of fat in the liver is associated with diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease.

“If you already have diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) increases your chance of developing heart problems,” the NHS says.