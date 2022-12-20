EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks ‘didn’t know’ co-star was returning

Looking ahead to the exciting conclusion, Charlie also spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about her characters’ big day.

Charlie said: “There’s definitely deep-rooted fear around her, as Scarlett is a wild card, and Janine’s never really had that close bond with her.

“She has tried a little bit, but she’s never quite gotten there, so I don’t think she feels safe. I think Janine gets a bit weirded out by her own daughter.”

The soap legend remarked: “It’s only Scarlett, at this point, who could really mess it all up.”

EastEnders airs on Monday to Thursday’s at 7.30pm on BBC One