Economy rallies but ‘low-paid workers face triple-whammy of





Inflation rates have been on the rise since the start of the year, as costs of goods and energy continue to soar. After reaching a record 11.7 percent in October, the UK inflation rate finally saw a drop in November to 10.7 percent, driven by the falling price of motor fuels. But the rate is still staggeringly high and with millions still earning less than the real living wage, conditions are unsurprisingly more severe for certain groups, the Living Wage Foundation has stressed.

The Living Wage Foundation has been campaigning for fair pay for employees based on the cost of living since it officially launched in 2011. The Government’s National Living Wage currently sits at a modest £9.50 an hour for those over 23, a drop from the Living Wage Foundation’s proposed ‘Real Living Wage’ of £10.90 across the UK and £11.95 in London. And while total and regular wages have seen a 2.7 percent decrease in real terms over the last 12 months due to stagnating pay and soaring inflation, low-paid workers are being hit hardest of all. Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “While it’s encouraging that inflation has fallen from last month’s 40-year high, the reality behind today’s Office of National Statistics figures is that costs are still at record levels. READ MORE: Working days lost due to strike action reaches highest level in decade

“For the 3.5 million workers earning below the real Living Wage the triple-whammy of inflation, cold weather and the extra expense of Christmas will be unmanageable, leading to skipping meals, debt and stress.” Ms Chapman continued: “Increased costs are hitting businesses too but we encourage those employers who can to join the 11,500 accredited Living Wage Employers across the UK and pay a wage that can keep pace with rising prices.” Unite, the UK’s biggest private sector union, said the latest inflation figures “confirm that workers face a bleak midwinter”. Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite said: “Although the inflation rate has eased very slightly, the cost of living is still close to a 40-year high.” DON’T MISS:

She said that “wages still trail behind price rises” while families and communities are “being set up to pay the price of a crisis not of their making”. Ms Graham continued: “Different choices can and must be made. Unite will continue to use all its might to fight for workers and win decent pay rises.” Commenting on the significant real-term wage drop of 2.7 percent, a factor that makes the stagnating National Living Wage particularly bleak, Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest said the data reveals “yet another hit” to the purchasing power of Britain’s workers. Ms Haine continued: “It seems there is little to celebrate for workers in the run-up to Christmas, with the destructive force of inflation on real pay even more severe for public sector workers causing industrial action across the country as NHS workers, train and bus drivers, border force agency staff, driving instructors, postal workers and teachers head to the picket line.” READ MORE: Labour’s Wes Streeting slams ‘stubborn’ Sunak as unions strike

She added: “There’s little doubt that 2023 will be a difficult year as the fallout from a year of runaway inflation and rapidly rising interest rates hit businesses and households hard. “For households already struggling with higher costs, job insecurity will only add another level of financial stress in these difficult times.” An HM Treasury spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We know that rising prices are making things difficult for people across the UK, as inflation eats into pay cheques and increases the cost of the weekly shop. “That is why getting inflation down is the Government’s number one priority and we have set out a plan which will help to more than halve inflation next year, including by holding down energy prices this winter through the Energy Price Guarantee. “This significant energy support is in addition to payments of £1,200, which have been provided to over eight million vulnerable households this year, and increases to the National Living Wage which means an extra £1,600 a year for a full-time worker.”