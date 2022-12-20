Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago That She Thought It Had

Edie Falco was a bit confused about the release plan for Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she plays General Ardmore.

During a recent visit to ABC’s The View, the actress admitted to the show’s panel that she filmed her role in James Cameron’s long-gestating sequel so long ago that she assumed it had already hit theaters and underperformed. The original Avatar, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang, was released in December 2009 and became the highest-grossing film ever to that point.

“I saw the first one when it was out — that’s going back some time,” Falco said. “This second Avatar — the one that’s coming out — I shot, I think, four years ago. And then I’ve been busy, I’m doing stuff, and then somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well,’ because I didn’t hear anything.”

She continued, “So I thought, ‘It happens.’ And then somebody recently said, ‘Oh, Avatar’s coming out!’” Falco said she responded with, “Oh! It hasn’t come out yet?”

The Emmy-winning Sopranos and Nurse Jackie alum quipped about telling this anecdote: “I will never work again because I said that.” She went on to note that she had yet to see the sequel but was excited for it.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which hails from 20th Century Studios and Disney, opened to $134 million in North America over the weekend and $441.6 million worldwide. It will surpass a global take of $500 million Tuesday.