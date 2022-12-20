Editorial by The Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times | Pets may not be

Pets are popular Christmas gifts.

Surprising someone with a pet, however, can have bad outcomes.

Pets, whether a dog, cat, reptile, bird or even a fish, are a responsibility.

They must be cared for.

They require attention.

They can be expensive.

Families often travel during the holidays, homes are full of visitors with a lot of hustle and bustle going on and as a result it is not generally the best time to adjust a pet to new surroundings.

Other concerns involving the purchase of pets are fraud and unwittingly buying from a breeding facility known as a puppy mill, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB said in a news release, “Puppy mills are operations where the breeders put profits ahead of the health of the animals, in conditions experts describe as ‘inhumane.’ When you buy from a breeder outside of the state, you are taking a big chance. If you don’t see the breeding facility, you won’t know what sort of conditions the pet was raised in.”

The BBB said it has heard from consumers, who send their payment and wait for the delivery, but the pet never arrives, or the seller demands fees that were not disclosed when they made the purchase.

Those who do choose to purchase pets should first consider the numerous dogs, cats and other pets that are in shelters and foster homes in need of permanent homes.

There are so many adorable pets in need of a family and for people who only have an interest in a particular breed, with just a little research you find rescue groups, for most all popular breeds.

The Better Business Bureau offers these suggestions for anyone choosing to purchase a pet:

•Select a pet that is age-appropriate: If it is impractical for other family members to help care for larger animals such as cats or dogs, consider buying a small pet such as a hamster, which is easier for children to take care of.

•Check breeders’ and shelters’ credentials: If you locate a puppy through a website, do not send money without first speaking to the breeder, and checking references and credentials. Find out if the breeder is a member of an American Kennel Club-affiliated club and call to verify membership.

•Avoid buying pets through classified ads: You can get some wonderful deals through classified ads, however, a pet seller may not have the proper paperwork. Some scammers make big money selling pets they stole from people’s property or public areas.

•Don’t be fooled by a well-designed website: This is always good advice. Unscrupulous operators create professional-looking but fraudulent websites that are designed to lure potential buyers with cute puppy pictures they stole from other breeders’ websites.

•Take all of the costs into account: Many people don’t think past the initial fee required to buy or adopt a pet. A cat costs about $350 to $400/year and a small or medium dog costs about $400 to $500/year and larger dogs even more. You also might want to consider buying medical insurance for your pet. Veterinary care can be expensive when there’s a health problem or if your pet is injured in an accident.

Owning a pet should not be thrust upon someone as a gift. It’s not good for the unsuspecting recipient and it is not good for the animal.

–The Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times