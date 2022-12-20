Emiliano Martinez’s agent hints at Aston Villa move with Bayern

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

THE SUN

Emiliano Martinez’s agent has hinted that his client’s future lies away from Aston Villa, amid rumoured interest from Bayern Munich.

DAILY MAIL

Qatar have held talks about staging a British and Irish Lions test match in 2025 as part of a major move into rugby.

Adidas have run out of Lionel Messi shirts in Argentina colours following the incredible World Cup triumph over France.

Zinedine Zidane will return to club football if Didier Deschamps stays on as head coach of the French national team, according to reports.

Image:

Argentina’s Lionel Messi will feature at the 2026 World Cup, says Jorge Valdano





Messi will feature for Argentina at the next World Cup in 2026, according to former national team player Jorge Valdano.

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with Gabriel Martinelli that will see the Brazil international become one of the club’s top earners.

THE TIMES

Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign Andrey Santos, the 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester United have brought in a performance psychologist and have held meetings with the team behind this year’s Tour de France winners to give the squad an extra boost.

Manchester United are in talks with David de Gea over a new short-term deal after triggering extensions for four other first-team players.

Image:

David de Gea could sign a new short-term deal at Man Utd





THE DAILY STAR

The England squad’s adopted cat from Qatar has been left in a cast after injuries sustained in a catfight.

THE MIRROR

Enzo Fernandez’s preference would reportedly be a move to Liverpool as clubs line up to sign the Benfica star.

THE TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to hand Antonio Conte a £1m-a-year pay rise to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club.

The Football Association will launch a major clampdown on referee abuse next year amid increasingly toxic behaviour at all levels of the game.

Andy Murray says Lionel Messi has inspired him to put off retirement.

THE DAILY RECORD

Celtic have revealed their allocation for next month’s derby clash with Rangers is limited to 708 tickets.