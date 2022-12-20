England complete historic 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan as Ben

Ben Duckett led the way with an unbeaten 82 as England took barely 40 minutes to seal an eight-wicket victory and a historic 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan.

The tourists resumed on day four in Karachi needing just 55 runs to reach their target of 167, having bowled Pakistan out for 216 on the back of Rehan Ahmed’s debut five-for the previous day.

Duckett, who resumed on 50 not out, and skipper Ben Stokes (35no) then comfortably saw them home in the morning session as England wrapped up a historic series win in style.

More to follow…

