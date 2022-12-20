England vs France referee was ‘punishment’ for Three Lions

England were knocked out of the World Cup by France in the quarter-finals earlier this month, with referee Wilton Sampaio coming under fire for his performance. And Netherlands hero Ruud Gullit has reportedly raised a FIFA suspicion by suggesting the Brazilian was appointed to oversee the showdown as a punishment for England’s “moaning.”

France defeated the Three Lions 2-1 at the Al Bayt Stadium to book their place in the semi-finals. Les Bleus’ opening goal came after Bukayo Saka had been fouled in the France half. But Sampaio allowed play to continue as Aurelien Tchouameni eventually lashed the ball in from 25 yards.

Sampaio appeared to miss a whole host of fouls from the France player and waved play on after Harry Kane had been tripped in the box at one stage. The referee did award Gareth Southgate’s side two penalties during the showdown, but the second one came after VAR intervention, despite an obvious foul by Theo Hernandez on Mason Mount.

And Daily Mail journalist Martin Samuel has explained an exchange he had with Gullit, where the Dutchman bemoaned the English for their attitude.

