Erik ten Hag concerned about Man Utd players after watching World

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed concern over his players reintengrating into club football after switching up their styles of play at the World Cup. The Dutchman suggested that the mid-season break may have disrupted his work in trying to create a cohesive unit at Old Trafford, following a turbulent few years in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s first weeks at the helm were rocky but United fans are generally pleased that he is steadying the ship and steering it in the right direction. The 52-year-old is famed for his progressive, front-foot style of play which relies on high pressing and working as a unit.

The Red Devils are within touching distance of the top four with one game in hand on Tottenham and Newcastle ahead of them. Despite their upwards trajectory, Ten Hag has urged caution that it may take some time to get back in the swing of things after observing international teams adopting a more reactive, rather than proactive approach at the World Cup.

“I see us progressing and now the first objective is to get back on track because when they come back from the World Cup they have been in different styles and systems,” he told reporters.

