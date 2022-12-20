Expert’s 7 best vitamin-rich foods to boost immunity this winter

Spinach

Our immunity tends to take a dip during the winter months. Packed with vitamins B6 and C as well as magnesium, adding spinach to your winter diet will improve your body’s defence against germs, support immune system functions and reduce susceptibility to illnesses.

Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3, an essential nutrient to keep you healthy in winter. Omega-3 helps to increase airflow to the lungs and therefore protects the body from colds and respiratory infections.

Broccoli

Vitamin C is an immune-boosting super nutrient. Unlike other vitamins, the body cannot produce it, so incorporating foods high in the vitamin into your diet is vital in helping boost your health in winter.

A 90 gram serving of broccoli contains more than 100 percent of your body’s vitamin C needs and can be enjoyed cooked or raw, making it easy to incorporate into your winter diet.