Experts demand major new driving laws with millions at risk of

To highlight the issue, Halfords asked Cardiff University to compare the stopping distance of worn tyres to another factor that can increase stopping distance – drink driving.

It found that remarkably, driving with worn tyres increases additional stopping distance seven times as much as being under the influence of alcohol.

The in-depth study, which analysed a raft of evidence on the subject, found that on average, consuming alcohol (around the legal driving limit of 0.08 mg/litre) increases reaction time by 18 percent or 120 milliseconds.

At 70mph, this would lead to an increased stopping distance of 12.4 feet – far less than added by worn tyres.