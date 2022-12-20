Fiat opens world’s first metaverse-powered dealership in Italy

Fiat has opened the world’s first metaverse-powered car dealership in Italy which will enable customers to research, configure and even complete their next car purchase, recreating the feel of a showroom from the comfort of their homes.

Initially, customers will be able to buy the flagship model, 500 La Prima by Bocelli, before the experience will be extended to the entire Fiat 500 line-up later this month.

Before the end of the first quarter of 2023, customers will be able to explore additional Fiat models in the Metaverse Store, while the digital experience will also be made available to other markets.

The Fiat Metaverse Store has been developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft. Touchcast’s Metaverse-as-a-Service platform is built on Microsoft Cloud and provides customers with access to the metaverse without requiring VR headsets, avatars or specialised hardware.

How the Fiat Metaverse Store works

The online Fiat Metaverse Store can transport the customer “inside” a Fiat. Once there, the Product Genius, a real person, welcomes the customer and together they can explore the car in 360-degree views.

During the experience, the user can learn about the car’s technology, address any questions about electrification, recharging and any contents of the 500 La Prima by Bocelli.

Customers can also look closely at how the infotainment system functions and how the different driving and EV charging modes work. They can also customise the model by choosing its body, colour, interiors, and any other desired feature before seeing those changes in real time.

The Product Genius is available Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. Additionally, the completely immersive tool allows customers to experience driving 500 La Prima by Bocelli on La Pista 500, the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin.