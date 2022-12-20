FirstFT: Russia seizes oligarch’s hotel

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Sign up to our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to get it sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning

A Russian court has ordered the seizure of a luxury hotel complex owned by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, one of the few oligarchs to have criticised President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, a sign of the pressure facing the country’s tycoons since the invasion.

The legal dispute, following an initial claim brought by a science and educational hub under Putin’s patronage, predates the invasion and is not ostensibly linked to Deripaska’s guarded criticism of the war, which he has called “madness”.

But the court order to seize the $1bn Imeretinskiy hotel complex and marina in Sochi came after the Kremlin asked Deripaska to stop criticising the war, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Deripaska has been under US sanctions since 2018 over his links to the Kremlin. The metals tycoon is the most prominent of the small number of Russian business leaders who have spoken out since February’s invasion. “We need peace as soon as possible, as we have already passed the point of no return,” he wrote on Twitter in March.

Many oligarchs privately oppose the war, though few have made public comments. Several have told the Financial Times that they are afraid to disagree publicly with the Kremlin, citing fears of repercussions for them and their businesses.

Yet in June, Deripaska warned that “destroying Ukraine would be a colossal mistake”, even as he shied away from criticising Putin personally.

1. Minister to hold crisis talks with ambulance unions UK health secretary Steve Barclay will discuss emergency strike cover with ambulance unions today, while nurses’ leaders have warned that their members’ industrial action over pay could last six months.

Behind the news: Pat Cullen, the union chief leading Britain’s striking nurses, has long shown a canny ability to challenge authority and secure results.

Labour shortages: The rise in economic inactivity due to early retirement is likely to persist in the UK, the House of Lords has concluded, adding to wage pressures that could fuel inflation.

2. Russia and China sharing strategies to undermine Nato, says US envoy Moscow and Beijing are “sharing a toolkit” of strategies to undermine Nato members, Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to the security alliance, has warned, urging western capitals to step up efforts to defend themselves against the two countries.

3. India overtakes China in M&A fees for western banks The world’s largest investment banks will earn more dealmaking fees in India this year than in China for the first time. The milestone is indicative of a broader shift by western finance to diversify away from a decoupling Chinese economy.

4. Bankman-Fried to agree to US extradition The FTX founder appeared in court in the Bahamas yesterday as his lawyers said he would agree to be extradited to the US to face charges related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange. He has been indicted in Manhattan on federal fraud and money-laundering charges.

5. UK mortgage guarantee scheme extended by a year First-time UK home buyers will have an extra year to make use of a government mortgage guarantee scheme after ministers put off its closure until the end of 2023. The guarantee is designed to give banks and building societies the confidence to lend to low-deposit and first-time homeowners, who have seen their borrowing options dwindle.

The day ahead

UK nurses strike Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing hold their second one-day strike in a week over pay. MPs on the health and social care committee will hear evidence from NHS executives and union leaders on the nurses’ strikes and ambulance delays.

Economic data The EU publishes flash consumer confidence figures for December, Germany releases its November producer price index and Canada has October retail sales data.

Corporate results BlackBerry, FedEx and Nike release quarterly results. Petrofac delivers a trading update.

Bulb acquisition Today is the deadline set by the High Court for UK power supplier Octopus Energy to take over its collapsed rival Bulb.

War crimes verdict A verdict is expected today in a case against Irmgard Furchner, a 97-year-old German woman charged with committing war crimes during the second world war.

What else we’re reading

At Christmas, airline crews are Santa’s helpers in the skies For those who work as flight and cabin crew, Christmas can be heartwarming but also bittersweet, writes British Airways pilot Mark Vanhoenacker.

Father Christmas and his reindeer greet the Concorde upon its arrival at Rovaniemi in Lapland in December 1993 © Alamy



The great green office crunch Buildings account for 39 per cent of energy-related carbon emissions, according to the World Green Building Council, and new regulations to tackle the problem are kicking in at the worst possible time for an industry still reeling from the pandemic. Now, acres of office space worth hundreds of billions around the world are at risk of redundancy.

‘Paris Agreement for nature’ raises biodiversity hopes Scientists welcomed a landmark UN agreement reached by almost 200 countries yesterday to protect roughly a third of the planet’s lands and seas by 2030, but warned much remained to be done to thwart the catastrophic demise of the natural world.

Silicon Valley start-ups race for debt deals in funding crunch A sharp decline in venture capital dealmaking and a closed market for initial public offerings have resulted in a funding crunch for many private technology companies, leading start-ups that have traditionally relied on deep-pocketed Silicon Valley investors to turn to alternative financing deals.

The year the strongmen stumbled Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a textbook demonstration of the flaws of strongman rule, writes Gideon Rachman. After decades in power, leaders often become prone to megalomania. If they decide on a disastrous course of action, there is nobody and nothing to stop them.

Cultural predictions for 2023

For its final episode of the year, the FT Weekend podcast talks through listeners’ and editors’ cultural predictions for 2023, from dog trends to speed dating, from Twitter to what White Lotus says about our collective psyche.

