Florida just got two new train stations!

We all love trains, and now Florida’s got two new stations on its Brightline Holdings rapid line, as reported by Travel + Leisure!

At a time when the country is sharpening its infrastructure with Amtrak updates and new trains and a planned high-speed rail line between Raleigh, NC and Richmond, VA, it’s great to know Brightline’s doing so well it’s adding new stations to its Florida lines and gaining traction with a line to run from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Those two new stops are in Aventura and Boca Raton, starting on Wednesday. The company’s press release states that ribbon cutting ceremonies will happen tomorrow, and that the one-way fare starts as low as $10. What a great way to combat congestion on the freeways and relax back in your seat as someone else does the driving; research suggests that 0 percent of trains become lost.

What is Brightline? The only eco-friendly intercity rail system in the US. It serves Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach (and now, Aventura and Boca Raton—and mouse and princess lovers will cheer—Orlando next year). Critics urge the rail line to build wildlife ramps to protect endangered species, such as this one that would have saved the life of the headline-grabbing puma P-22 who died this week in Los Angeles after being struck by a car. We all applaud efforts to go green and reduce greenhouse gases—and the ride itself is its own reward.

You love Florida, but you want to take the train to a ski resort: here you go.

…or just any beautiful winter train: we have that too.