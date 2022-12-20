Game developers expect to work on Web3 games in the future:

As blockchain gaming gains broader adoption, three out of four game developers expect to work on Web3 game projects in the future, according to a recent survey.

Blockchain entertainment firm Coda Labs commissioned a survey targeting game developers to have a peek into their thoughts on Web3. The researchers found that a majority of the respondents believe Web3 gaming is on its way to their firms, with 75% expecting to work on Web3 projects in the future.

Apart from this, more than half of the survey participants believe Web3 will revolutionize the gaming industry. Forty percent anticipate that implementing Web3 will bring more new users, while 36% believe that Web3 integration will enable games to retain users better.

Sekip Can Gökalp, founder and CEO of Coda Labs, commented on the survey results, noting that while the potential of Web3 games is being debated, the upside for developers is obvious. He explained:

“This survey shows that a majority of developers have already dipped their toes into Web3 game development, driven by benefits such as additional funding, new revenue streams, and player retention.”

In addition to getting new users and retaining them, a number of developers also recognize that Web3 brings new revenue streams. Forty-seven percent of the survey participants highlighted that one of the main benefits of Web3 is nonfungible token (NFT) sales, while 43% believe in crypto tokens as a source of additional revenue.

However, not everyone is convinced that Web3 is here to stay. The survey results also show that 32% of participants think Web3 games are just a fad and will not be around for long.

While many of the developers who participated in the survey believe that NFTs and crypto tokens can be new sources of revenue, another recent survey showed that gamers are more interested in earning Bitcoin (BTC) while playing games.