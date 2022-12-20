Gary Neville accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over World Cup broadcast

The former footballer launched into a heated discussion about the government’s treatment of striking workers during ITV’s World Cup coverage. He has since landed himself in hot water with the broadcasters after receiving over 400 Ofcom complaints.

Throughout the tournament, Qatar has been criticised for its treatment of migrant workers, the LGBTQ+ community and women.

During his time presenting, Gary claimed that there needed to be conversations surrounding the issues that were taking place in the UK too.

He claimed: “We should detest low pay, we should detest poor accommodation and poor working conditions. That is something we can never accept in this region or in any other region.

“It’s worth mentioning that we’ve got a current government in our country who are demonising rail workers, ambulance workers, and, terrifyingly, nurses.

