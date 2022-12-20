Get an Echo Dot for £1.64 with clever Amazon shopping hack

Echo Dot has dropped to under £2 …but only if you know this incredible Amazon shopping trick

Looking for an incredible last-minute deal? For a limited time, shoppers can snag an Echo Dot for under £2 – yes, really! Better yet, this must-have Alexa smart speaker will be delivered to your door in time for Christmas! Amazon usually charges £39.99 for its entry-level Echo Dot, with prices rising up to £64.99 for this model. That makes this a mind-boggling discount. To unlock the discount, you’ll need to sign-up for money-saving website TopCashback, which offers new customers a £15 discount on their first purchase from select retailers, including Amazon UK. The online superstore has already slashed its third-generation Echo Dot from £39.99 down to £16.99. With the £15 discount from TopCashback, the price plummets to just £1.99. But the good news doesn’t end there as you’ll still qualify for the cashback that you can expect year-round from TopCashback, dropping the cost to roughly £1.64.

This is easily one of the best deals we’ve seen in the run-up to Christmas Day, and perfect for those who want to add one more box underneath the Christmas tree this weekend. For less than the price of a cup of coffee, you’ll get a smart speaker capable of playing music, live radio stations, controlling smart lights and thermostats, answering general knowledge queries, making calls to friends and family with Alexa devices, ordering taxis and takeaways, and much more. The deal is only possible because TopCashback has revived its incredible £15 new member bonus, which was available for a limited time during the Black Friday sales too. To get the discount you simply need to sign-up as a new member with TopCashback. If you’re not familiar with the website, TopCashback offers shoppers money back whenever they shop via their website. By clicking the link on TopCashback, rather than heading directly to the online retailer, you’ll get a portion of your total purchase returned to you. This can be withdrawn at any time via BACS transfer, PayPal, or by applying the funds to a gift card.

The 3rd gen Echo Dot isn’t the most recent Alexa-powered speaker, but it’s easily the cheapest

After joining you then need to visit the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website. Lookout for the ‘Get Cashback’ button next to Amazon Echo devices and click on that. You’ll be directed to the Amazon UK website, where you’ll find a sale underway with generous discounts on these clever smart speakers. Complete your purchase of the Echo Dot (third-generation) as usual. Prime members will be able to get next-day delivery (or same-day delivery in some parts of the UK) at no extra cost, while those without Prime will need to pay for delivery (rates change based on the speed you want to receive your package, and some dates might have missed the Christmas delivery window). Fortunately, Amazon offers a 30-day Prime free trial for anyone, which unlocks next-day delivery and a slew of other benefits at no cost! When you factor in the £15 new member bonus, and the existing cashback rates on offer, you’ll only have to fork out £1.64 to get an Echo Dot. After placing your order, the cashback you’ve earned will appear in your TopCashback account within seven working days. Once it’s appeared within your account, you can apply for a transfer using PayPal, BACS, or apply the funds to a gift card to spend online or on the high street. TopCashback doesn’t just work with Amazon UK, but earns you cashback with dozens of the biggest online and high street brands, including the likes of Boots, Argos, and Currys. On average, TopCashback claims its users earn around £300 in cashback each year. If you’re already kitted out with an Echo Dot, you can use the £15 new member sign-up bonus to get a discount on the latest Fire TV streaming dongles too.

What can you do with an Echo Dot?

The Echo Dot is the entry-level smart speaker from Amazon, so if you’re looking to try out the Echo range and the Alexa assistant without breaking the bank this gadget is your best option. You can use your Echo Dot speaker for a wide-range of things, thanks to built-in AI assistant, Alexa. Using the wake phrase (this notifies the smart speaker that you’re about to issue an order to the clever AI) “Alexa…” you’ll be able to check the latest forecast, traffic conditions, headlines, as well as get answers to general knowledge queries like the height of the Eiffel Tower, the age of a film actor, or the closing times of your nearest supermarket. If you’ve got smart home equipment at home, you’ll be able to use Alexa to control lights, thermostats, video doorbells, home security systems, smart plugs, and more. Dedicated Alexa Skills (this is what Amazon calls the applications that can be used with Alexa) are available for a popular services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Audible, while more niche, quirky or bespoke skills are also available such as apps that let you play trivia games, turn your smart speaker into a security device or send someone a virtual hug. You can also use your Echo Dot to set reminders, alarms, or timers. You can make free over-the-internet calls to friends and family with Alexa devices in their home too.

Is there a monthly fee for Echo Dot?

There is no monthly fee for your Echo Dot – once you’ve made the intial purchase, it’s yours to use. There’s no charge to use Alexa either. However, if you are planning on using your Echo device to play music you may want to subscribe to one of the supported streaming services such as Amazon’s Music Unlimited service, or Apple Music or Spotify.

What do you need to use Alexa Echo Dot?