Get Apple’s 1TB MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,249 | AppleInsider





Save $450 on this 1TB MacBook Pro.





Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama is offering the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro for $400 off retail, and now with an exclusive coupon code, you can take an additional $50 off, bringing the price to $2,249.

The 2021 Pro 16-inch is the largest and most robust MacBook Pro model, and this holiday season, Adorama is pairing it with free shipping in the continental U.S, allowing you to get your hands on one before Christmas in select regions. The Space Gray color in particular is $50 off with coupon code APINSIDER, which stacks with the $400 instant rebate, bringing total savings to $450 off.

Under the hood, the 16-inch MacBook Pro sports the M1 Pro chip that has 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU processing power. In addition to Apple’s proprietary chip, this model has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD space.

Apple puts that power to use with the beautiful 16-inch liquid Retina XDR display that’s perfect for watching movies or editing photographs. The display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for graphics-rich gaming or streaming.

To make it a desktop killer, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC slot— enough for most accessories. Although normally priced at $2,699, the exclusive $2,249 price is quite the steal.