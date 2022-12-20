Ghosts star left red-faced after ‘excruciating’ festive faux pas

Ghosts is back on Christmas Day on BBC One and the spirits at Button House are inspired to give Alison (played by Charlotte Ritchie) a touching Christmas gift. However, in true Ghosts fashion, it does not go exactly to plan as their idea is more ambitious than they anticipated. Speaking to Express.co.uk and other press, Charlotte revealed the worst Christmas gift she has ever given.
For this year’s festive special, Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison are heading to Mike’s parents to celebrate with family.
Kitty (Lolly Adefope) cannot help but feel disappointed as she was looking forward to spending Christmas day with Alison.
To ease her angst, Alison leaves a heartwarming gift for each of them in the library, with strict instructions not to ‘open’ them until Christmas Day.
The ghosts, touched by Alison’s generosity, are inspired to give her a special present in return.
But with Alison due back in a matter of hours, they are worried they may not be able to pull it off in time.
On the subject of gift-giving, Alison actress Charlotte revealed a festive faux pas she will never forget.
She explained: “I had just finished a job, I had finished Fresh Meat series three I think, and I just hadn’t got my act together.
“I’m actually going red thinking about it. You do wrap gifts at the end of a job and I had just forgotten.
“So I got out about 50 Toffee Crisps from the vending machine and I individually labelled each one with a personal message to everyone.
“Actors can’t spontaneously blush, so I will think about that question now whenever I have to blush on screen.”
Elsewhere in the festive special, Mike’s containers loaded with Christmas food come in handy when their journey hits a bump in the road, forcing them to reassess their Christmas Day plans.
Kitty gets her moment in the spotlight thanks to a much-needed pep talk from a surprising source.
The series has just been renewed for a fifth season with filming due to start in early 2023.
The synopsis reads: “Following the destruction of their B&B (and main income) in the gatehouse fire, Alison and Mike begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the ghosts’ (after) lives.”
The creators of the series said in a joint statement: “We’ve had much fun in the writers room and are hugely excited by the new stories we have to tell and further secrets we get to reveal.
“We’ve been getting back into practice walking through walls and can’t wait to start shooting again in the new year.”
Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC, called the series a “modern British Comedy masterpiece”.
He added: “Ghosts continues to go from strength to strength and the BBC couldn’t be more grateful for the amount of laughter and love that the creators, and Monumental, pour into this unique show.”
The Ghosts Christmas special airs at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.
