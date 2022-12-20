Ghosts star left red-faced after ‘excruciating’ festive faux pas

Ghosts is back on Christmas Day on BBC One and the spirits at Button House are inspired to give Alison (played by Charlotte Ritchie) a touching Christmas gift. However, in true Ghosts fashion, it does not go exactly to plan as their idea is more ambitious than they anticipated. Speaking to Express.co.uk and other press, Charlotte revealed the worst Christmas gift she has ever given.

For this year’s festive special, Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison are heading to Mike’s parents to celebrate with family.

Kitty (Lolly Adefope) cannot help but feel disappointed as she was looking forward to spending Christmas day with Alison.

To ease her angst, Alison leaves a heartwarming gift for each of them in the library, with strict instructions not to ‘open’ them until Christmas Day.

The ghosts, touched by Alison’s generosity, are inspired to give her a special present in return.

But with Alison due back in a matter of hours, they are worried they may not be able to pull it off in time.

READ MORE: We’re kindred spirits, say stars of Ghosts as the new season airs