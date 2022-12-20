Gogglebox stars Giles Wood and Mary Killen address future on show

Gogglebox stars Giles Wood and Mary Killen have revealed they are remaining on the Channel 4 show for as long as they are happy on the programme. The popular couple have entertained viewers since 2015 and look set to continue heading into the new year. Giles and Mary’s unique takes on the week’s television action have made them a household favourite across the UK.

In an interview with Metro Online, the married couple reflected on their success on the beloved reality show.

Mary explained: “People come up to us and say, ‘We love you on Gogglebox’. We get recognised even when we’re abroad.

“It’s happened in Italy, Belgium and Australia. It’s surprising. And it’s people from all walks of life.”

She continued: “People enjoy my humour. They like it when sparks fly. Marriage is a contrast – it’s a meeting of opposites.

